Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 902 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Creative Planning raised its position in Credicorp by 37.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BAP opened at $182.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.90 and its 200 day moving average is $180.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $147.00 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.41. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

