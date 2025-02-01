1,795 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $150.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.53 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.92.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

