Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 9,000 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,234 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 12.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHF. StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

WHF stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $245.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.25.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 13.9%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.23%.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

