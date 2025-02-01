Blue Trust Inc. Has $452,000 Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 882.4% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,339,000 after buying an additional 505,088 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 460,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,422,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 11.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 457,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,528,000 after buying an additional 45,799 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $370.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,374.05 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.09 and a 52 week high of $378.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.44.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

