Blue Trust Inc. Buys 14,266 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,288 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HMY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

NYSE HMY opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

