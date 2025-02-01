Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 728 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 29.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Zoetis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 105,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Zoetis by 6.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $170.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $200.53.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.