Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,610 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $121.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

