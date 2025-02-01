SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 92,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This trade represents a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 514,344 shares of company stock valued at $28,977,691 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.28.

General Motors Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GM opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

