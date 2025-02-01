T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Decreased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after buying an additional 602,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,394 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $232.97 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $248.15. The company has a market capitalization of $270.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $24,673,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,441,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,262,057.20. The trade was a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total value of $2,561,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,300. This trade represents a 71.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,200 shares of company stock valued at $32,736,303. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

