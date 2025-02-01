JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of Embree Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $267.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.54 and its 200-day moving average is $227.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $270.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.