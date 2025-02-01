JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $267.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $752.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $270.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

