Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,062.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 579,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,190,000 after purchasing an additional 32,261 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 86,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $267.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $752.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $171.43 and a 12 month high of $270.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

