Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PepGen FY2029 Earnings

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for PepGen in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.21.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PepGen from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of PepGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

PepGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEPG opened at $1.29 on Friday. PepGen has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEPG. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PepGen by 331.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,336,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,641 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepGen by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PepGen by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepGen by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

