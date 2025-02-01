Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Get Stride alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRN

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE LRN opened at $134.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.29. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stride will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.