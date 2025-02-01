Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $617.00 to $642.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $536.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.57.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LII

Lennox International Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:LII opened at $591.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $639.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $607.36. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $412.09 and a 52 week high of $682.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a return on equity of 142.64% and a net margin of 15.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 23.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.52, for a total value of $337,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,038.72. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total value of $125,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,458.54. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $793,228. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 47.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 388.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.