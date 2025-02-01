BMO Capital Markets Raises VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $25.00

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VF from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of VF from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VF from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

NYSE VFC opened at $25.99 on Thursday. VF has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,663,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,084,000 after buying an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in VF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 256,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in VF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,697 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in VF by 90.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 96,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in VF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

