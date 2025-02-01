1,665 Shares in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,650,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,397,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,946,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,564,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,339,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Swider sold 136,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $3,844,446.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 15,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $512,368.23. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 336,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,381.44. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 536,100 shares of company stock worth $16,274,894. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DJT opened at $31.86 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $79.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 47.49 and a quick ratio of 47.49.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

