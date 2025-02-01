Robert W. Baird Raises VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $28.00

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of VF from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of VF from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.

VFC opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.45. VF has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VF will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 1,917.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

