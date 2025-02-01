Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,167 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,592 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 328,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 110,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 824.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 174,514 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 22.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 124,740 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $5,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PARA. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

