4,444 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000.

Shares of AIRR opened at $79.33 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $55.94 and a one year high of $86.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

