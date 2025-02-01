Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,536 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.58.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

