848 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 848 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total value of $1,023,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. The trade was a 21.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $9,696,090. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.75.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $438.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.90. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.28 and a 52 week high of $553.09.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

