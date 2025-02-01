Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $64,000 Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.4% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

PCY opened at $20.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

