Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Shares of PLD opened at $119.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.44. Prologis has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,199,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

