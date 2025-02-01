Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

