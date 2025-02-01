B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $237.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $241.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

