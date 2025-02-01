Safeguard Financial LLC Sells 1,365 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Safeguard Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.4% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $120.07 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.