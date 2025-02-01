Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,035 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

