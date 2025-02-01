Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after buying an additional 107,169 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $120.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.37. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

