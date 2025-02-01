San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.0% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

