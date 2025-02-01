NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 389,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,072 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 5.5% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 858.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 945.0% in the 2nd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 585,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,305,000 after buying an additional 529,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.7 %

NVDA stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

