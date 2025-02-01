Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUST. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 387,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 432.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 151,451 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 117,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 39,384 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

MUST opened at $20.32 on Friday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

