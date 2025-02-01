Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 87 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,562,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 887.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,374 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after acquiring an additional 225,015 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19,851.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,446 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 200,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,093,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $240.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.27 and its 200 day moving average is $216.06. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $148.95 and a one year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

