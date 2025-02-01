Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 12.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $175.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.48 and a 1 year high of $180.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.27.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

