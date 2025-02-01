Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $93,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in British American Tobacco by 3.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 43.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 220,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.