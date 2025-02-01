Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.42 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

