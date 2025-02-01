Fifth Third Bancorp Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in GSK were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of GSK by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

