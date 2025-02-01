KBC Group NV Has $3.41 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,351 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 606.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 293,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,264,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,080.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 190,210 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 245,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,756,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Vail Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,185,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,717,000 after buying an additional 136,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $170.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $236.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $260.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

