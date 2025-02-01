Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 5,201 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 159.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

