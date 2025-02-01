Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.67 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.