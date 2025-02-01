KBC Group NV Purchases 80,437 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1,518.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,437 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $1,548,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 15.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,184. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $35.18 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

