KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 180.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,096,000 after purchasing an additional 289,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after buying an additional 491,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,985 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 11.6% during the third quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,274,000 after purchasing an additional 154,038 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.