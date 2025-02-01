Blue Trust Inc. Buys 7,021 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 109,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PHG opened at $27.57 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

