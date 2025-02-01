AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stake Lifted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $42,255,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $20,046,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 739.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 96,058 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $13,239,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,250,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on AutoNation from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.57.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $188.39 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

