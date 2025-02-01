Blue Trust Inc. Sells 544 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,123,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,086,000 after buying an additional 2,749,365 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,566,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,767 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $128,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 557.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,263,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,899,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $70.17 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.