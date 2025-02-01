Blue Trust Inc. Has $459,000 Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6,682.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,716,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,837,000 after buying an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,490,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,861,000 after buying an additional 90,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 40.20% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

