Blue Trust Inc. Buys 742 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 750,073 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19,764.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 685,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,130,000 after acquiring an additional 681,858 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,068,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,005,000 after purchasing an additional 275,236 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $185.61 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.53 and a 200 day moving average of $197.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,423.52. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.44.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

