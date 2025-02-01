Blue Trust Inc. Has $486,000 Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BOX by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in BOX by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

BOX stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $444,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $49,998,222.89. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,999,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,592,503.70. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,462 shares of company stock worth $2,765,964 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

