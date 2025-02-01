SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $134.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $121.52 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

