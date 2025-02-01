Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMG. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $147.13 and a one year high of $199.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.77.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMG

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.